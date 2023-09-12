Game Changer Week 3: London's Israel Leal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were a lot of Coastal Bend athletes that stepped up in week three of Texas high school football: Miller quarterback Trevor long with 7 touchdowns and Gregory-Portland running back Gabriel Juarez just to name a few, but our Game Changer of the Week made a difference in our Game Night South Texas high-scoring shootout.

The London Pirates look a little different this year, spreading as much love through the air and on the ground. Junior running back Israel Leal credits his guys up front.

"We have an older line," Israel Leal, London junior running back, linebacker and defensive back, said. "It's really helping from the way we were last year."

Leal's mentality is what makes him a Game Changer every week. On offense he totaled 6 rushes for 46 yards and 2 touchdowns, along with 2 receptions for another 24 yards and 1 touchdown.

"He can catch. He can run. He can block," Robbie Moreno, London football head coach, said. "Had a bloody nose the other night, and would not come out of the game. Wanted the ball. Demanded the ball."

London held a tight lead over Orange Grove last week, winning 45-43. Leal's favorite touchdown was in the third quarter when he extended the Pirates points 38-29.

"It was honestly just a blur when I juked the guy and then I went around Connor LeBleu and I scored," Leal said. "I was just running. It was all adrenaline."

Leal also unleashed the beast on defense with 7 tackles, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

"We have him at linebacker and secondary. He goes wherever we need him according to the gameplan, but he's got a dog mentality," Moreno said. "He's a really tough dude for us."

"You know, I really love our defense, and the coaches put a lot of trust in us," Leal. "We all came together, we helped each other and I feel like our team chemistry just went up from there."

Up next the London Pirates (2-1) battle the H.M. King Brahmas (2-1) in our week 4 Game of the Week on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Texas A&M-Kingsville's Javelina Stadium. Catch the highlights and postgame trophy presentation on the Friday Night Fever.