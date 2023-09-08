London upsets Orange Grove 45-43 on Game Night South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our week three Game Night South Texas matchup ended in a shootout. The London Pirates held off the Orange Grove Bulldogs 45-43. London is now (1-2) in this matchup all-time.

London got off to a hot start with a rushing touchdown from Israel Leal and a 27-yard touchdown throw and catch from Alexander Manning to Jeremiah Leos giving the Pirates a 14-0 lead.

Then Orange Grove answered with a field goal, Diego Garza caught a 6-yard touchdown pass and the Michael Saenz was on the receiving end of a 25-yard touchdown pass from Logan Rodriguez to steal their first lead of the game 15-14.

London responded with a tough throw to the corner of the endzone from Manning to freshman Aiden Salinas, but Orange Grove answered the call after a methodical drive to tie it up at 22. The Pirates ended the first half with a 28-22 lead on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Manning to Leos.

The chess match continued in the second half, but London's Leal ended the night with three total touchdowns to help the Pirates win 45-43. Give credit to Kyle Carter on the defensive side of the ball. He created a few sacks and constantly added chaos in the backfield.

Up next, the London Pirates (2-1) take a road trip to battle the H.M. King Brahmas (1-1) on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. at Texas A&M-Kingsvile's Javelina Stadium.