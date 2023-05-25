Watch Now
Flour Bluff's Bradford Jennings signs to high jump at Texas Tech

Posted at 11:16 PM, May 24, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff senior Bradford Jennings II cleared a personal best 7 feet 1.75 inches to break a 40-year-old UIL 5A state high jump record. That gold medal secured Jennings with a college offer to Texas Tech University track and field.

The 6-foot-6 senior's dream came true, signing his National Letter of Intent to high jump at the Division I level for the Red Raiders. A big accomplishment for Flour Bluff, Jennings and his family. A moment in memory of his mother Dakarai Jennings.

"It's a big thing in my family. I don't think anyone has ever done this in my family, but I'm one of the first I guess," Jennings said. "It makes me happy knowing she's proud and I made her proud. I think about that all the time."

Jennings also earned interest from UCLA and the University of Alabama.

