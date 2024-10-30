Flour Bluff volleyball wins third consecutive district title

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets (31-12, 16-0) ended the regular season with an unblemished UIL 5A District 29 record after sweeping Veterans Memorial in three sets 25-15, 25-23 and 25-14.

"I mean I think it's awesome. I don't think you can go very many places where you know that you can give it to almost every single person," Lola Fisher, Flour Bluff junior setter, said. "They're going to put it away about 99 percent of the time and I have full confidence in them."

Flour Bluff senior middle blocker Maggie Croft led the floor with 16 kills and 2 aces. The Southern Methodist University commit also added 1.5 blocks.

"It's awesome that we've been able to adapt to so many different things," Croft said. "Like we've had our setters in and out the whole season and everyone is doing a good job of just adapting and going with the flow. It definitely helps that we can spread the ball and spread the blockers."

Volleyball playoffs begin with Bi-District Nov. 4-5. The format will be different this fall. While the top four teams still advance, the top two schools based on enrollment size will be put in Division I and the smaller two schools will compete in Division II.

KRIS 6

Flour Bluff Stats

Kills: Maggie Croft 16, Kate Croft 6, Alyssa Thornton 5

Assists: Lola Fisher 28

Aces: Maggie Croft 2, Lola Fisher 1, Hollie Santos 1, Abby McCracken 1

Digs: Hollie Santos 12, Addison Mayo 10, Lola Fisher 10

Blocks: Alyssa Thornton 3, Maggie Croft 1.5, Lola Fisher 1.5

Veterans Memorial Stats

Kills: Nya White 10, Kaylee Worthington 7

Assists: Kayla Chavez 27

Aces: Brooklyn Rincon 1

Digs: Lilyana Garza 17

Blocks: Brooklyn Rincon 2, Kaylee Worthington 1