Croft's craft on the court leads to SMU Division 1 commitment

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets have one of the top volleyball players in the Coastal Bend on their roster, senior Margaret 'Maggie' Croft.

"It's just like a thrill," Croft said. "You work so hard off the court mentally and physically. There's so much that prepares you for a game and for that moment. It's just like when everything is right, the setter connection is right, like that's so much work. It's just an overwhelming feeling."

Croft announced her commitment to Southern Methodist University and head coach Sam Erger over the summer.

"I felt both wanted and needed," Once I got on campus for a visit and a camp in June I just knew it was perfect. The environment, the team, the coaches and just their work ethic. That was just awesome. It was so easy after I got to see everybody."

Croft started playing volleyball at 9-years-old at St. James. The 5-foot-11 middle blocker has competed on Flour Bluff's varsity roster for four years, and so far she's tallied over 1,500 kills.

"Just leadership and just her energy drives our team, so when anything good she's energetic," Kara Wallace, Flour Bluff volleyball 16-year head coach, said. "Our team seems to just thrive on it. They rally around her."

Croft's craft on the court is dedicated to her footwork and fast arm swing. A work ethic that her younger sister Kate admires.

"It's like amazing. like you can feel it through your body," Kate Croft said. "It's just like to know you're on the same team and for me to know that's my sister is just a rewarding feeling for me and I'm sure everyone else on the court and the bench."

Less than a month into her senior season Maggie already has 188 kills, the 18th most in the nation according to MaxPreps. Committing to SMU is not only a great opportunity, but it opens the door for others.

"That's one of the most exciting things for me actually," Croft said. "The Coastal Bend, South Texas in general, I feel like is very under recruited."

"We've been able to shed light on all of the teams in this area and even more south of us," Wallace said. "It's been a really awesome experience."

Croft is a multisport athlete. She battles in the paint on the basketball court and is a jumper and runner for track and field.