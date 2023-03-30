Five Hornets sign to play college sports, including Kyler Meschi 'Mr. Clutch'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets celebrated college signing day for five seniors on Wednesday, Kyler Meschi, James Cadena, Mickey Sakalas, Callie Freeman and Natalie Hughes.

Meschi headlined signing day after being nicknamed 'Mr. Clutch' two years ago after making a third round playoff game-winning field goal against Gregory-Portland. He signed his NLI to play for Abilene Christian University.

"Well the coach is really, really cool with me. He's just a really personable guy, so we kind of built a relationship early like still in the season," Meschi said. "Whenever I finally got to go up there and check out the campus and all the different facilities and stuff it was just a no-brainer for me."

Freeman inked her commitment close to home at Texas A&M-Kingsville, but instead of choosing the court she chose the sand playing beach volleyball. She plans on studying Kineseology.

"I'm very excited. It's such a great school. Their beach program there is very, very good, and you know a lot of girls go play indoor," Freeman said. "Us living in South Texas we have a beach. Not a lot of girls that are local go play beach volleyball, so I'm hoping I can grow the sport."

Kyler Meschi - Abilene Christian University football kicker/receiver

James Cadena - Sul Ross State University football lineman

Mickey Sakalas - University of the Ozarks soccer

Callie Freeman - Texas A&M Kingsville beach volleyball

Natalie Hughes - Mary Hardin - Baylor volleyball middle blocker