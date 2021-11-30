Flour Bluff's Kyler Meschi was 'Mr. Clutch' in playoff win over G-P

It is every kicker's dream to bang home a game-winning field goal — especially in the playoffs.

That is exactly what Flour Bluff's Kyler Meschi did last Friday night. He booted a 28-yard field with just two seconds left to give the Hornets a dramatic 47-44 win over Gregory-Portland at The Alamodome in San Antonio.

"I was ready for that kick, man," said Meschi. "I had been dreaming about that as a kicker, and I was so ready and prepared for the moment."

His teammates were optimistic when Meschi trotted out to make the kick.

"It was really hard to look," said said Flour Bluff linebacker Benjamin Escamilla. "We were all sitting, kneeling and praying — hoping that everything went well.

"I was looking around at all our seniors and they were crying," said Flour Bluff running back Connor Tyler. "I knew Kyler was going to make it to be honest. I was very confident."

Flour Bluff coaches have put in a lot of extra time practicing special teams and it finally paid off in their biggest win of the year so far.

"Gregory-Portland brought a lot of pressure early in the game so we put them on a hard count," said Flour Bluff special teams coach Zach Graf. "The snap was perfect and so was the hold and Kyler drilled it perfectly through the uprights."

When Meschi is not kicking, he plays receiver and is an all-district soccer player. The Hornets will host district rival Veterans Memorial on Friday night in the Class 5A Division I quarterfinals.