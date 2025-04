Coastal Bend softball Area second round playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2025 UIL high school softball playoffs with 27 teams, and 14 have advanced to the Area second round. Plus, IWA is in the TAPPS DIII Regional Round.

UIL 5A-DI

Veterans Memorial vs. Weslaco East

Game 1: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Cabaniss

Game 2: Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Weslaco East

Game 3 (If Needed): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lyford

Flour Bluff vs. Harlingen South

Game 1: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Flour Bluff

Game 2: Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Harlingen South

Game 3 (If Needed): Saturday at 11 a.m. at Harlingen South

UIL 5A-DII

Carroll vs. Brownsville Lopez

Game 1: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Lopez

Game 2: Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Cabaniss

Game 3 (If Needed): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Cabaniss

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. Needville (Regional Final 2024 Rematch)

Game 1: Friday at 6 p.m. at Tuloso-Midway

Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m. at Sweeney

Game 3 (If Needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

Tuloso-Midway vs. El Campo

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Tuloso-Midway

Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. at El Campo

Game 3 (If Needed): Saturday at 1 p.m. at Port Lavaca

UIL 4A-DII

Ingleside vs. Robstown

Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Robstown

Game 2: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Ingleside

Game 3 (If Needed): Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cabaniss

Rockport-Fulton vs. Zapata at Texas A&M-Kingsville (NOT OFFICIALLY FINALIZED)

Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday at To Be Determined

Game 3 (If Needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 3A-DI

Orange Grove vs. Raymondville

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. at Raymondville

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Orange Grove

Game 3 (If Needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

Bishop vs. Rio Hondo or IDEA Edinburg

Game 1 Only: Thursday at 6 p.m. at La Villa

UIL 3A-DII

San Diego vs. Hebbronville

Game 1: Friday at 7 p.m. in Hebbronville

Game 2: Saturday at 1 p.m. in San Diego

Game 3 (If Needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

Santa Gertrudis vs. Lyford

Game 1: Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Texas A&M-Kingsville

Game 2: Friday at 5 p.m. at Lyford

Game 3 (If Needed): 30 minutes after Game 2

UIL 2A-DI

Three Rivers vs. Ganado

Game 1: Thursday at 6 p.m. in Sinton

Game 2: Friday at 6 p.m. in Sinton

Game 3 (If Needed): Friday following Game 2

TAPPS Division III Regional Round

Game 1 Only: Incarnate Word Academy vs. Austin Veritas at 6:30 p.m. at Joe Gulley Park in Kenedy