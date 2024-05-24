Watch Now
Trevino's walk-off 3-run homer sends Calallen back to UIL 4A state tournament

Posted at 1:59 AM, May 24, 2024
CUERO, Texas — It was a storybook ending for Calallen softball. The Lady Cats defeated Needville in a 1-game UIL 4A Regional Final series with a full count, walk-off 3-run homer from sophomore Kayden Trevino.

"I didn't even think it was gone," Trevino said. "I just swung. I just saw it like coming and I hit it as hard as I could. It's just amazing. I was there my freshman year. I started freshman year, hit and everything. It was an amazing feeling, and now that I am doing more by helping us get there is even more awesome."

Calallen is going back to the state tournament for the second year in-a-row, an achievement that has not been reached by the program.

Needville scored first in the top of the third, but Calallen senior Megan Geyer answered right back in the bottom frame with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. Geyer led the team going 2-for-3 at the plate. Alaunah Almaraz was walked all three times.

The Lady Cats defense was a game changer as well. Sophomore pitcher Jordyn Thibodeax did her part striking out 9 batters, while only allowing 5 hits, 1 run and 2 walks over 7 innings.

Calallen will play in the UIL 4A State Semifinals on Thursday, May 30 at 4 or 7 p.m. at. Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin. The championship is Saturday at 10 a.m.

