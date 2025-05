Coastal Bend baseball State Semifinal fifth round playoff schedule 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend started the 2025 UIL high school baseball playoffs with 29 teams, and 4 have advanced to the State Semifinal fifth round.

UIL 4A-DI

Calallen vs. China Spring

Game 1: Friday at 2 p.m. at Baylor University

Game 2: Saturday at 4 p.m. at Northside ISD Field #2 in SA

Game 3 (If needed): 30 minutes after game 2

UIL 3A-DI

London vs. Huntington

1 Game Only: Thursday at 7 p.m. at Concordia University

UIL 3A-DII

Orange Grove vs. Thrall (All games at North East Sports Park in SA)

Game 1: Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Game 3 (If needed): Saturday at 3 p.m.