Calallen sweeps Sinton, winning second round playoff game 5-3

SINTON, Texas — The Calallen Wildats did something that has not been done in a while, defeat Sinton in the second round of UIL 4A playoffs. It was a sweet sweep victory 5-2 in game one and 5-3 in game two on Friday.

In game two it was all about the top of the fourth. The biggest blow in the inning was a 2 RBI single by Chase Lynch.

Drayton Mitchell earned the win on the mound. The lefty allowed 7 hits and 3 runs over 6 innings, while striking out 6 and walking 4 batters. Cody Andrade came in for relief, earning the safe striking out 2 batters on his birthday.

Calallen will play the winner of Alice and Floresville in round three.