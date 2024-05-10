Calallen takes early lead holding off Sinton 5-2 in 4A Area game 1 of series

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats took the early lead, holding off Sinton 5-2 in game 1 of their UIL 4A Area playoff best-of-3 series.

Calallen got on the board in the bottom of the first after Matt Lopez walked and Drayton Mitchell singled. Each scoring a run. Blake Quinn, Tress Vasquez and RJ Cruz also contributed at the plate, driving in an RBI each.

Collier Carroll earned the win for Calallen. He only allowed 3 hits and 2 runs over 6.1 innings while striking out 8 batters and walking 4. Cody Andrade collected the save.

Game 2 is set for Friday at 7 p.m. in Sinton.