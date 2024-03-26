Calallen shuts out Beethoven Vanguard 7-0 in first round of playoffs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats kicked off off the first round of UIL 4A playoffs with a 7-0 shutout against Edinburg Beethoven Vanguard in Bi-District on Monday. The Lady Cats took a strong 4-0 lead at halftime.

Two Lady Cats scored 2 goals in the game seniorKaylee Racine, who committed to McMurry University, and freshman Kamrin Palmer.

"Everyone's intense work is just paying off," Palmer said. "Being able to see all of these other amazing teams in the district that we're playing against really helped us grow and improve. All of the practice we've put in and all of the effort is really paying off right now."