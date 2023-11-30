Kaylee Racine signs to play college soccer at McMurry University

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Lady Cats soccer team celebrated college signing day for Kaylee Racine on Wednesday. The senior right back and outside wing will be joining McMurry University.

Racine helped the Lady Cats finish second at state her freshman year, and the past two seasons Calallen advanced to the fourth and fifth round. Racine is excited to continue playing by signing with the War Hawks.

"The coaches were extremely loving and the teammates were very family like," Racine said. "They took me under their wing immediately. It means a lot to me and to inspire other people to go further in their sports careers too."

She plans on studying Education and one day becoming a soccer coach.