Calallen rallies behind Reeve, led by senior returners

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats will be competing in UIL 4A-DI this year with new head coach Charlie Reeve leading the charge. One staple that's returning is their stud 6-foot-1 running back Jude Hernandez.

"As a team, as a senior class, we've been playing together since we were younger," Hernandez said. "Really on the varsity level we might have a couple of years, a couple of games. As a team we've been together for a while, so I think that's one of the best things that's going to help us go really far."

Hernandez is a two-way player, running back and linebacker. Last year he rushed for 429 yards and 6 touchdowns and recorded 106 tackles. He's got strength and power, and this year he'll have more help from the trenches.

"I think we've got a great group of linemen," Charlie Reeve, Calallen first-year head coach. "I think that's one of our strengths this year. It's always going to start up front with those guys in establishing the run. You know we've got some good skill kids and we've got some guys that we can get the ball to. I'm excited to watch these guys play."

Reeve inherited a roster with experience on offense like quarterback Sebastian Dennis. A senior that's expected to be more involved this fall.

"A lot more opportunities for me to get out of the pocket and throw the ball," Dennis said. "We still have a great running back, Jude, so the team is just looking a lot better this year."

Prior to hiring Reeve, Calallen's coaching staff had the same defensive mind for over 40 years under Phil Danaher and Steve Campbell. While there are some changes, there is also tradition like building on physicality.

"We have experience coming back on the D-line and on our linebacker corps," Hernandez said. "We have a younger secondary, but a lot of those guys have got in some reps. They've played. They've been able to get everything in with us, so I think overall we're pretty experienced and we're all ready to go play."

Calallen kicks off their season against Gregory-Portland at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. for the Battle of the Wildcats. The matchup will be our Game of the Week.

UIL District 16 4A-DI

Calallen

Tuloso-Midway

Zapata

Pharr Valley View

Hidalgo Early College