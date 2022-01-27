Big crowd turns out for Phil Danaher's retirement party

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big crowd turned out at the Calallen High School indoor practice facility Wednesday night for coach Phil Danaher's retirement party.

The winningest coach in Texas high school football history announced before the Christmas holidays that he was retiring after nearly 50 years of coaching football. His official last day is next Monday. Current and former players, fans, friends and family were on hand to thank him for all he has done during his remarkable career.

City council member Mike Pusley was on hand to proclaim it was Phil Danaher Day. Coach Danaher says he was very blessed by the big turnout.

"This event really means a lot to me. So many people here and I am so thankful for so many things," said Danaher. "Calallen has been a very special place for me and my entire family. I am very appreciative of everyone who put this event together."