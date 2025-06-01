Calallen crushes China Spring in game two 11-1, sweeping the State Semifinal series

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats are going back to the UIL baseball State Championship for the second season in-a-row after sweeping China Spring in the 4A-DI State Semifinal 9-7 and 11-1.

"We worked a lot throughout the offseason," Aidan Flores, Calallen junior third baseman said. "During the season just staying focused throughout our whole journey."

Calallen senior Chase Lynch, a McMurry University signee, drove in 5 runs on 2 hits. He ended the game with a 2 RBI triple to secure the run-rule walk-off in the sixth inning. The Wildcats piled up 9 hits in the game. Drayson Games went 2-for-3 at the plate.

"You know it's awesome to be able to find my way back in my last year," said Lynch. "Trying to leave a legacy at Calallen. Doing whatever I can for my teammates to get there and make it back that's just awesome. Especially with the guys around us how scrappy we are and how much we care about the game."

Drayton Mitchell lasted 6 innings on the mound. He struck out 4 batters, only allowing 4 hits, 1 run and 2 walks.

"It's really exciting. Our saying is 'Win on the Last Day'. Last year we made it to the last day, but we did not win on the last day," Mitchell said. "We've been working our butts off all year and in the offseason. Now we're there so we got to go do it."

Calallen (34-2) will face Texarkana Pleasant Grove (35-4) on Friday, June 6 at noon at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.