Calallen celebrated 8 seniors on their spring college signing day 2025

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats honored eight seniors on their spring college signing day. Four football players, a baseball player, two powerlifters and an equipment manager.

Jude Hernandez and Brady Buchanan signed to Blinn College. Hernandez plays linebacker and Buchanan is an offensive lineman. They join many of the Miller Buccaneers who also signed to Blinn this spring.

"Definitely just the atmosphere," Hernandez said. "The coaches were definitely one of the biggest factors and the players whenever we went up there to go meet them. They were just all super cool."

Calallen quarterback Sebastian Dennis signed with Buena Vista University and offensive lineman Carson Sinfuentes joined Friends University.

"I started playing football when I was about 4-years-old," Sinfuentes said. "I've always played up an age and I kind of fell in love with the sport. Just the art of it and the love of it."

Chase Lynch added a pitcher and outfielder the McMurry University's baseball roster.

"The opportunity to play baseball at the next level I've always thought about it since I was a little kid," Lynch said. "Baseball is what I love and to be able to at least play it for another four years is awesome."

Calallen powerlifters Patrick Davis and Fabian Saenz both inked their commitment to Friends University. Greg Rogers signed his college contract as an Equipment Manager for the University of North Texas.