Calallen baseball relies on defense, advancing to UIL 4A-DI State Semifinal

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats are a series win away from making it back to the UIL State Championship, where they fell short in 2024. The Wildcats will have a tough 4A-DI State Semifinal challenge against China Spring. According to Baseball America, Calallen is the seventh best team in the nation and top team in Texas.

The Regional Final round was a wake-up call for Calallen. Facing their district rival Tuloso-Midway in a one game only playoff ended in the 10th inning 1-0 in favor of the Wildcats.

"You know it really helped us mentally because you know we've been having hot bats the whole time," said Calallen junior shortstop Drayson Gamez. "It helped us because we didn't really hit that much, so we had to play defense and there's just a lot of other stuff that goes into it than just hitting."

In the five games leading up to Calallen's Regional Final against the Warriors, the Wildcats had outscored opponents 72-9. They had to rely on their defense to shutout T-M.

"We had a play in the left center gap, relay play at third, got him. That was a huge play," said Calallen senior outfielder Chase Lynch. "Our third baseman Aidan Flores layed out for a ball that was scorched. Made a diving play, and you know I don't think we had an error all game."

Calallen's ace pitcher, junior Coll Carroll, went the distance and more. 9 innings, dealing 7 strikeouts, only allowing 3 hits and 1 walk. Pitching the Wildcats will need to quiet China Spring's power hitters.

"They make so many plays behind me, and it's just great having them back there," Carroll said. "I could give up a ball that's 105 mph off the bat and they'll end up catching it."

Calallen and China Spring's best-of-3 series starts Friday at 2 p.m. at Baylor University. Game 2 is Saturday at 4 p.m. at Northside ISD Field #2 in San Antonio. Game 3 is 30 minutes after if needed.