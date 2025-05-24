Calallen outlasts Tuloso-Midway 1-0 in 10 inning UIL 4A-DI Regional Final

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats survive another rivalry against the Tuloso-Midway Warriors. A 1-0 ten inning UL 4A-DI Regional Final at Cabaniss Stadium that ended with a Drayton Mitchell walk-off RBI base knock to centerfield.

The pitching was strong on both sides. Calallen starter Coll Carroll dealt 7 strikeouts, only allowing 3 hits while walking 1 batter through 9 impressive innings. Mitchell closed out the game dealing 1 punchout in 1 inning.

Max Lara was just as magical on the Tuloso-Midway mound. He struckout 3 batters, but only allowed 4 hits and 4 walks through 7 innings.

Calallen's Drayson Gamez led the team going 2-for-3 at the plate. Blake Quinn was walked twice. Tuloso-Midway's Erik Flores led the Warriors going for 2-for-3 at bat.

The Wildcats will face China Spring in the State Semifinals.