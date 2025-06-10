Calallen baseball ranked among nation's best after State Championship win

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend high school baseball season concluded with two UIL State Champions as both the London Pirates and Calallen Wildcats brought home titles.

For Calallen, the accolades continue to pour in. Baseball America has ranked the Wildcats as the second-best high school team in the nation, behind only Stoneman Douglas in Florida. MaxPreps places Calallen fourth in their high school national rankings.

The Wildcats secured the UIL 4A-DI State Championship with a 5-3 victory over Texarkana Pleasant Grove. This marks Calallen's fourth title in program history and their first since 2008.

Fans can join in celebrating both the baseball and softball teams at the Parade of Champions this Wednesday. The parade begins at 6 p.m., running from Calallen Middle School to the high school.

At 6:30 p.m., both teams will gather at Phil Danaher Stadium for the Presentation of Champions and autograph session. Attendees are encouraged to bring any memorabilia they would like signed by the players.

