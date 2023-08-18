Brahmas rebranded to Gold Standard under head coach Ruben Garcia

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The H.M. Kingsville Brahmas are rebuilding this year at a fast pace under their new head coach Ruben Garcia.

"We got this. I mean we put in the work," Terrell Jackson, Kingsville senior 6-foot-3 wide receiver, said. "We put in the time, so why not go out there and shine. Gold Standard."

Garcia is rebranding the Brahmas with a Gold Standard culture.

"It's just the way they work. They're bought into everything we're doing," Garcia, said. "They're hustling to athletics. They're getting dressed on time at a certain time. They get locked in when they need to get locked in."

Brahmas junior quarterback Dylon Everett has elusive running backs and tall receivers like 6-foot-3 senior Terrell Jackson.

"It's a lot better than it has been in a couple of years. We have like a very strong and fast team I'd say," Jackson said. "I like our outside receivers. We have a lot of length and tallness. That's what helps us out throwing the deep ball and we have a lot of quick, short guys that can get in."

"They run full speed. They make good breaks," Dylon Everett, Kingsville junior quarterback, said. "They make good turns. It's just a matter of putting the ball there."

The Brahmas defense is returning a lot of starters. They've got power up front and and a few ballhawks like Jake Perez in the backfield.

"Our secondary is pretty athletic. They have a lot of speed. They have good size, and then our linebackers, I mean I can go go for days naming our kids," Garcia. "Just because a lot of them are getting after it. They have a lot of potential."

That potential has a chance to shine in UIL District 16-4A DI where they finished last season with a (1-9) record.

"I'm just trying to make it to the playoffs," Everett, said. "Just go as deep as we can. Just kind of start something new. Bring back the old Brahmas."

The Brahmas kickoff their season with a road trip to Robstown on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. Since 2004, the Brahmas have won 13 games against Robstown and lost one, which was last year.