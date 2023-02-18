Betancour named the UIL 4A state swimmer of the meet

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The inaugural UIL 4A state swimming and diving meet ended with Tuloso-Midway taking home the state runner-up team title and Warriors senior Tomas Betancour being named the state swimmer of the meet.

"It's pretty fun. I love being in the water," Tomas Betancour, Tuloso-Midway senior captain, said. "Something I can't explain to be honest. It's a joy, a love. It's everything I like to do."

Tomas Betancour dipped his toe in the water at 4-years-old before testing out his speed 6 years later.

"I've been dreaming of this for so long now, and once I was putting on the medal I was trying so hard not to get emotional, but it just meant so much to me," Betancour said. "It's a dream come true."

Now he emerges as a UIL 4A state champion, winning the 100 fly in 50.89 seconds.

"His butterfly has always been beautiful," Anna Alaniz, Tuloso-Midway swimming and diving coach, said. "He has great underwaters, great turns and once he put the whole event together it's really nice to watch."

Tomas won two gold medals, a silver and a bronze. On top of all of that, he helped the Warriors win their first state runner-up team trophy in program history.

"My two friends Matteo (Nisimblat) and Gavin (Gallimore), they push me everyday in practice," Betancour said. "I'm just thankful for the opportunity I've been given here to swim, and the opportunity to be captain and lead my teammates."

The Warriors swam together winning the 200 yard freestyle relay and silver in the 200 medley. A journey that all began at the CCISD Natatorium 14 years ago.

"When I started off I was like way behind everybody. I could barely swim and do like a 25, so it took me a while to get going," Betancour said. "Once I found the passion for the sport it really elevated me to do what I did."