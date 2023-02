Tuloso-Midway boys place second at UIL 4A state swimming and diving

Posted at 7:47 PM, Feb 10, 2023

The Tuloso-Midway Warriors swimming and diving program ended the season as the UIL 4A state runner-up team. UIL 4A State Results from the Coastal Bend

Tuloso-Midway

Gold

Tomas Betancour, 100 Fly

Matteo Nisimblat, 100 Free

200 Free Relay Silver Gavin Gallimore, 100 Fly

Alex Craig, 200 Free

Boys 200 Medley Relay Bronze Tomas Betancour, 50 Free

Matteo Nisimblat, 200 IM

Julianna Garcia, 1 Meter Diving

London

Silver

Jonah Shelton, 1 Meter Diving Alice

Bronze

400 Free Relay

