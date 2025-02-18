Bellino brings home gold; second UIL wrestling state champion in Carroll history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mary Carroll junior Genevieve Bellino won her first UIL wrestling State Championship in the 120 weight class.

"It was such a good feeling," Bellino. "When I got my hand raised I was so happy to look at the crowd and see how many people were watching me just win."

Mary Carroll High School

It took 3 pins leading up to a 3-1 decision in the final bout for the gold medal match against Lubbock's Madison Pena. Last season Bellino won her first district title. This year she won district, region and State.

"For everything that I've worked for and how many hours I've put in and how many times I've gotten yelled at it feels super good to be rewarded by what I've done," Bellino said.

The State match was Bellino's 150 career win, the most in Carroll wrestling history. Earlier this year she earned 100 career pins. Bellino is coached by her father Corey, and after the victory their hug spoke volumes.

Carroll High School

"As a fan I watched the match and I'm like man that was good," Corey Bellino said. "There was no time they weren't engaging each other, but it was awesome to see my daughter out there and get that done in something that you put a lot of work for."

Bellino is the second Carroll wrestler in program history to win State. Two years ago, her sparring partner Leah Cisneros brought home gold.

"I don't know. I feel normal right now and I'm super happy about it," Bellino said. "To know that I made history and I'm one of the only two people that got a State Championship it feels super good."