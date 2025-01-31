Veterans Memorial boys win UIL District 15-5A wrestling team title

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wrestlers battled on the mats at the UIL 5A District 15 championship at Carroll High School's "The Arena". The top four wrestlers in each weight class are moving on to Regionals. The Edinburg Vela girls and Veterans Memorial boys won the team titles.

Mary Carroll junior Genevieve Bellino won the 120 weight class by a major decision. The best part for the defending district champion is pursuing a sport she loves with her father Corey.

"Father-daughter bond that we have together in wrestling and that we travel a lot together." Bellino said. "Get to go to places and he gets to see me win and I get to have him in my corner all of the time."

Larissa Liska

King high school junior Isabella Arevalos won her first district championship in the 114 weight class. Arevalos liked her performance and hopes to make it to her first state meet.

"Just don't give up. I was giving up in my head. I almost got pinned. I couldn't go out that way. I got to leave everything on the mat," Arevalos said. "The goal is to win state before my senior year."

Larissa Liska

Veterans Memorial boys finished with five district champions. Aidan Rodriguez took gold in the 126 pound weight class and was a state placer last year.Quinn Barrera won by a tech fall in the 157 weight class and Alexander Marcotte who also placed at state last season took down his opponent in the first period of the 175 weight class. Marcotte is a 2-time district champion in Texas.

"Overall we get the job done," Marcotte said. "We work and we just continue to get better. It's pretty simple when everyone wants to be here and everyone shows up."

Larissa Liska

Veterans Memorial senior Abigail Mendoza in the 100 pound class won her fourth consecutive district championship. She's looking to also make it 4 in-a-row as regional champion.

"My younger teammates they can look up to somebody and just know that I really love wrestling," Mendoza said. "All of these medals were won because I truly loved it and I just want them to find the joy for it like that."

Veterans Memorial

Congratulations to all of our wrestlers that won the District Championship and those that will be advancing to Regionals. They'll be right here at Carroll high school next Friday and Saturday.

For full results for the boys click here. Results for the girls click here. The top four wrestlers move on to Regionals with a fifth alternate.

UIL District 15-5A boys top five teams

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 229.5

Corpus Christi Carroll, 216.5

Corpus Christi King, 216.5

Harlingen South, 164.5

Edinburg Vela, 119.5