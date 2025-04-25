Beeville track athletes break school records, advance to first UIL 4A State meet

BEEVILLE, Texas — Four Beeville high school track and field athletes are headed to the UIL 4A State meet for the first time in their career after breaking school records and dominating Regional competition.

"We have each other to push each other because we're all pretty good and we all just compete with each other," said Kyra Davis about the team's success.

Beeville

The senior made her mark in the shot put ring with a throw of 44 feet 3.5 inches this season, breaking Beeville's school record previously held by Shanise Williams since 2008. Davis enters the State meet with the second farthest throw in 4A this season.

"I've been working really hard for this moment, and now that it's here I'm like wow I've made it. With coach by my side he's just been very helpful," Davis said.

The Trojans also showcased their strength in the discus ring. Junior Mia Garcia won the Region Championship with a throw of 125 feet 11 inches.

"It being an individual and being able to focus on your faults and being able to correct it," Garcia said. "Discus is just such a unique sport."

Beeville

Her teammate, senior Shelby Lewis, surpassed the school record earlier this year with a throw of 132 feet 5 inches. It was held by Christial Gonazales-Garza who threw 128 feet 2.5 inches in 2007. She started throwing in seventh grade, but after suffering an injury she took a break till she was convinced sophomore year.

"I'm very grateful that I've had coaches that talk to each other and convince me to get started again," Lewis said. "To work through the injuries that helped me be where I am now."

Larissa Liska

On the boys' side, junior Brian Rivas will represent Beeville on the track. Rivas, who has been running the 400 meter dash since he was 7-years-old, broke the school's 43-year-old record a few months ago with a time of 48.82 seconds. His performance was 0.12 seconds faster than Ray Hernandez Jr., who had held the record since 1982.

"I feel great. I've worked really hard and I'm going to trust the process and trust God." Rivas said. "Of course you've got to be fast, but that last 80 meters is grit. You have to be strong and have a strong mentality."

The UIL 4A State track meet is scheduled for Thursday, May 1, at the University of Texas at Austin.