Back in Arlington, No. 4 Refugio facing off with undefeated No. 2 Hawley

“I got a staple of running backs what I would call the very best staple of 2A running backs in the state no doubt," Jason Herring, Refugio football head coach, said. "What makes them go is our offensive line. This is the best offensive line we’ve had since ’19.”

“We just bring a lot of versatility. We got the big guys, the bruisers, the speed guys like Eziyah," Kaleb Brown, Refugio junior running back and linebacker, said. "We just have a lot of things for a defense to prepare for.”

“This year we’re very healthy with a lot of depth, so you know Kelan he’s come a long way," Eziyah Bland, Refugio senior running back and defensive back, said. "That’s my cousin, so I trust him in a lot of ways so I’ll live with any decision he makes.”

“They give me all of the confidence in the world," Kelan Brown, Refugio sophomore quarterback, said. "You know, I’ve got a great o-line that can protect me and I got wide receivers that I can depend on to throw the ball to.”

No. 4 Refugio and No. 2 Hawley kickoff the UIL 2A-DI State Championship in Arlington at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. For ticket information click here.

Viewers can watch the games live on the Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra channels with their paid-TV provider. Some games will air on the main channel, and some will be on Extra. Check channel listings here: GetMyHomeTeams.com