Astros Caravan featuring Korey Lee and J.J. Matijevic pit stop in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Houston Astros World Series Champion Caravan made a pit stop in Corpus Christi on Tuesday making one open to the public visit to Whataburger by the Bay, and then four more exclusive excursions to London ISD, NAS-CC, Driscoll Children's Hospital and Whataburger Field.

The featured players that made the trip to the Sparkling City by the Sea were Astros catcher Korey Lee and first baseman J.J. Matijevic. Both players were on the Hooks, Double-A affiliate to Houston, roster in 2021 with Matijevic making his debut in 2019.

Fans got to take pictures, get autographs and chat with the World Series Champions. A dream come true, especially for NAS-CC serviceman Payton Sanchez and his family.

"I would talk about the Astros all the time. I would hype up the World Series throughout the season and my first class they actually told me the Astros were coming to base and I screamed like a little girl," Sanchez said. "I'm a huge fan girl when it comes to the Astros, so my babies little onesie whenever she gets to wear it, when she finally fits into it. She'll be able to wear it. I got their signatures on it and our little baby bag, so we're all good to go here."

The @astros World Series Champions are ready to take your order and serve up some good food! J.J Matijevic and Korey Lee are in Corpus Christi here till 5:30 p.m. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/YJhmZpq7Br — Larissa Liska (@LarissaLiska) January 17, 2023