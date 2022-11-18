Watch Now
Friday Night Fever

Area playoff high school football highlights and scores

KRIS 6
Posted at 9:41 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 22:57:45-05
Thursday
5A-DIIGobbler Stadium, Cuero
Gregory-Portland8
Alamo Heights31
4A-DIIIndian Stadium, Jourdanton
Bishop14
Navarro28
2A-DIHeroes Stadium, San Antonio
Refugio56
Holland9
2A-DIVeterans Stadium, Marion
Three Rivers21
Flatonia56

Friday
5A-DIBuc Stadium
Edinburg Vela--
Veterans Memorial--

5A-DICabaniss Stadium
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North--
Miller--
5A-DIIAlamo Stadium, San Antonio
Flour Bluff--
Lockhart--
4A-DIISouthwest Legacy Stadium, Van Ormy
Wimberley--
Orange Grove--
4A-DIIMatador Stadium, Seguin
Sinton--
Lago Vista--
3A-DIComalander Stadium, San Antonio
London--
Blanco--
3A-DIIRay Akins Wildcat Stadium, Gregory-Portland
Hebbronville--
Brazos--
2A-DILenhoff Stadium, Schertz
Rogers--
Taft--
