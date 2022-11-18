Area playoff high school football highlights and scores

KRIS 6

Posted at 9:41 PM, Nov 17, 2022

Thursday 5A-DII Gobbler Stadium, Cuero Gregory-Portland 8 Alamo Heights 31 4A-DII Indian Stadium, Jourdanton Bishop 14 Navarro 28 2A-DI Heroes Stadium, San Antonio Refugio 56 Holland 9 2A-DI Veterans Stadium, Marion Three Rivers 21 Flatonia 56 Friday 5A-DI Buc Stadium Edinburg Vela -- Veterans Memorial -- 5A-DI Cabaniss Stadium Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North -- Miller -- 5A-DII Alamo Stadium, San Antonio Flour Bluff -- Lockhart -- 4A-DII Southwest Legacy Stadium, Van Ormy Wimberley -- Orange Grove -- 4A-DII Matador Stadium, Seguin Sinton -- Lago Vista -- 3A-DI Comalander Stadium, San Antonio London -- Blanco -- 3A-DII Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium, Gregory-Portland Hebbronville -- Brazos -- 2A-DI Lenhoff Stadium, Schertz Rogers -- Taft --

