Area playoff high school football highlights and scores
Area playoff high school football scores
Posted at 9:41 PM, Nov 17, 2022
|Thursday
|5A-DII
|Gobbler Stadium, Cuero
|Gregory-Portland
|8
|Alamo Heights
|31
|4A-DII
|Indian Stadium, Jourdanton
|Bishop
|14
|Navarro
|28
|2A-DI
|Heroes Stadium, San Antonio
|Refugio
|56
|Holland
|9
|2A-DI
|Veterans Stadium, Marion
|Three Rivers
|21
|Flatonia
|56
|Friday
|5A-DI
|Buc Stadium
|Edinburg Vela
|--
|Veterans Memorial
|--
|5A-DI
|Cabaniss Stadium
|Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North
|--
|Miller
|--
|5A-DII
|Alamo Stadium, San Antonio
|Flour Bluff
|--
|Lockhart
|--
|4A-DII
|Southwest Legacy Stadium, Van Ormy
|Wimberley
|--
|Orange Grove
|--
|4A-DII
|Matador Stadium, Seguin
|Sinton
|--
|Lago Vista
|--
|3A-DI
|Comalander Stadium, San Antonio
|London
|--
|Blanco
|--
|3A-DII
|Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium, Gregory-Portland
|Hebbronville
|--
|Brazos
|--
|2A-DI
|Lenhoff Stadium, Schertz
|Rogers
|--
|Taft
|--
