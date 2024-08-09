3-time Super Bowl Champion Michael Irvin headlines third annual Kicks for Class

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Heil Law Firm is changing the game for middle school athletes once again through their third annual Kicks for Class Sports Gala. All funds raised go towards benefiting the students of Communities in Schools. Last year Kicks for Class helped over 200 student-athletes get the shoes they need to compete.

Fun was had by all at the Heil Law Firm’s Kicks for Class event in support of our @CCISD student-athletes. 👟 @LarissaLiska did a great job co-hosting the event. Thanks to @KingJulian361 & The Playmaker @michaelirvin88 for their involvement. @ccisdathletics_ #CCISDProud pic.twitter.com/puCV7rZxLQ — Kevin Hendrickson (@thetexascoach) August 9, 2024

3-time Super Bowl Champion, NFL Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was the headline guest speaker. He shared what it took to win a Super Bowl with 'The Triplets' Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith, but also what it was like growing up and now giving back.

"There were times when I had to stretch my shoe game," Irvin on growing up the 15th of 17 siblings. "When shoes actually got too big. Growing up my dad used to literally cut off the top of the toe and said son that shoe has too much rubber for us to throw away. We didn't have that kind of money. Tonight it's more than just we're putting shoes on a kid's feet, but it's also about that confidence that they get."

Kicks for Class also brought in 'King' Julian Delgado to share a few words. He is Heil Law Firm and Kicks for Class' first official youth boxing ambassador. Together they recently donated boxing gear to the YMCA. The King High School graduate holds a (2-0) record as a professional boxer.

To donate to Kicks for Class click here.

