Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 3 Football highlights and scores

It's week two of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.
Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.
THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ALICE
|SINTON
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ZAPATA
|CC KING
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|JLVUP
|INCARNATE WORD
|55
|6
FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES:
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|FLOUR BLUFF
|HARLINGEN SOUTH
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|INCARNATE WORD
|MEDINA
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|RIVIERA
|VETERANS MEMORIAL
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ST JOSEPH
|CARROLL
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|RAY
|HM KING
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|VICTORIA EAST
|G-P
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|BEEVILLE
|INGLESIDE
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|LONDON
|TULOSO-MIDWAY
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ROCKPORT FULTON
|BISHOP
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|WEST OSO
|SAN DIEGO
|14
|7
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|ODEM
|ARANSAS PASS
|28
|48
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|ORANGE GROVE
|FALFURRIAS
|34
|35
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ST JOSEPH
|MATHIS
|41
|31
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|BANQUETTE
|PETTUS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|POTEET
|GEORGE WEST
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|HEBRONVILLE
|CARIZZO SPRINGS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|AGUA DULCE
|TAFT
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:30 pm
|BRUNI
|FREER
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|PREMONT
|PROGRESSO
|14
|41
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|EDNA
|REFUGIO
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|YORKTOWN
|SKIDMORE TYNAN
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|LA PRYOR
|THREE RIVERS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|BLOOMINGTON
|BEN BOLT
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS
|SA WINSTON
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|AUGUSTINE
|ANNAPOLIS
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|7:00 pm
|ST PAUL
|JOHN PAUL
|55
|14
SATURDAY NIGHT GAMES:
|1st Quarter
|6:00 pm
|DE SOTO
|MILLER
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|6:00 pm
|MOODY
|PSJA SOUTHWEST
|0
|0