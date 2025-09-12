Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 3 Football highlights and scores

GotW - Week 3
KRIS 6
GotW - Week 3
GNST - WEEK 3.png
Posted

It's week two of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.

Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ALICESINTON
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ZAPATACC KING
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
JLVUPINCARNATE WORD
556

GotW - Week 3

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES:

1st Quarter7:00 pm
FLOUR BLUFFHARLINGEN SOUTH
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
INCARNATE WORDMEDINA
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
RIVIERAVETERANS MEMORIAL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ST JOSEPHCARROLL
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
RAYHM KING
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
VICTORIA EASTG-P
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BEEVILLEINGLESIDE
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
LONDONTULOSO-MIDWAY
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ROCKPORT FULTONBISHOP
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
WEST OSOSAN DIEGO
147

1st Quarter7:30 pm
ODEMARANSAS PASS
2848

1st Quarter7:30 pm
ORANGE GROVEFALFURRIAS
3435

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ST JOSEPHMATHIS
4131

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BANQUETTEPETTUS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
POTEETGEORGE WEST
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
HEBRONVILLECARIZZO SPRINGS
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
AGUA DULCETAFT
00

1st Quarter7:30 pm
BRUNIFREER
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
PREMONTPROGRESSO
1441

1st Quarter7:00 pm
EDNAREFUGIO
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
YORKTOWNSKIDMORE TYNAN
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
LA PRYORTHREE RIVERS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
BLOOMINGTONBEN BOLT
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ARLINGTON HEIGHTSSA WINSTON
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
AUGUSTINEANNAPOLIS
00

1st Quarter7:00 pm
ST PAULJOHN PAUL
5514

SATURDAY NIGHT GAMES:

1st Quarter6:00 pm
DE SOTOMILLER
00

1st Quarter6:00 pm
MOODYPSJA SOUTHWEST
00

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

Running Dry