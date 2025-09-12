Friday Night Fever 2025 - Week 3 Football highlights and scores

It's week two of Friday Night Football! We have district and non-district games this week.

Below you'll find a list of scores from across the area.

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:

1st Quarter 7:00 pm ALICE SINTON 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm ZAPATA CC KING 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm JLVUP INCARNATE WORD 55 6

FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES:

1st Quarter 7:00 pm FLOUR BLUFF HARLINGEN SOUTH 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm INCARNATE WORD MEDINA 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm RIVIERA VETERANS MEMORIAL 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm ST JOSEPH CARROLL 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm RAY HM KING 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm VICTORIA EAST G-P 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm BEEVILLE INGLESIDE 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm LONDON TULOSO-MIDWAY 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm ROCKPORT FULTON BISHOP 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm WEST OSO SAN DIEGO 14 7

1st Quarter 7:30 pm ODEM ARANSAS PASS 28 48

1st Quarter 7:30 pm ORANGE GROVE FALFURRIAS 34 35

1st Quarter 7:00 pm ST JOSEPH MATHIS 41 31

1st Quarter 7:00 pm BANQUETTE PETTUS 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm POTEET GEORGE WEST 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm HEBRONVILLE CARIZZO SPRINGS 0 0

1st Quarter 7:30 pm AGUA DULCE TAFT 0 0

1st Quarter 7:30 pm BRUNI FREER 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm PREMONT PROGRESSO 14 41

1st Quarter 7:00 pm EDNA REFUGIO 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm YORKTOWN SKIDMORE TYNAN 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm LA PRYOR THREE RIVERS 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm BLOOMINGTON BEN BOLT 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm ARLINGTON HEIGHTS SA WINSTON 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm AUGUSTINE ANNAPOLIS 0 0

1st Quarter 7:00 pm ST PAUL JOHN PAUL 55 14

SATURDAY NIGHT GAMES:

1st Quarter 6:00 pm DE SOTO MILLER 0 0