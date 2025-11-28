Friday Night Fever 2025 - Third round playoff football Coastal Bend highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's round 3 of High School Football Playoffs! Five local teams have made it this far.
UIL 5A-DII
|1st Quarter
|Friday at 1 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio
|GREGORY-PORTLAND
|BOERNE
|0
|0
UIL 4A-DI
|1st Quarter
|Friday at 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio
|CALALLEN
|LA VERNIA
|0
|0
UIL 4A-DII
|1st Quarter
|Friday at 7 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio
|SINTON
|WIMBERLEY
|0
|0
|1st Quarter
|Friday at 6 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium
|ROCKPORT-FULTON
|CUERO
|0
|0
UIL 2A-DI
|1st Quarter
|Friday at 7 p.m. at Port Lavaca Calhoun
|REFUGIO
|GANADO
|0
|0
