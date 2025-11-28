Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KRIS 6 Sports

Actions

Friday Night Fever 2025 - Third round playoff football Coastal Bend highlights and scores

Calallen's Ian Perez wears childhood cancer ribbon sticker
Larissa Liska
Calallen's Ian Perez wears childhood cancer ribbon sticker
Posted

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's round 3 of High School Football Playoffs! Five local teams have made it this far.

UIL 5A-DII

1st QuarterFriday at 1 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio
GREGORY-PORTLANDBOERNE
00

UIL 4A-DI

1st QuarterFriday at 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio
CALALLENLA VERNIA
00

UIL 4A-DII

1st QuarterFriday at 7 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio
SINTONWIMBERLEY
00

1st QuarterFriday at 6 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium
ROCKPORT-FULTONCUERO
00

UIL 2A-DI

1st QuarterFriday at 7 p.m. at Port Lavaca Calhoun
REFUGIOGANADO
00

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Scorestreamad

Scorestream ad

-