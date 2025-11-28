Friday Night Fever 2025 - Third round playoff football Coastal Bend highlights and scores

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's round 3 of High School Football Playoffs! Five local teams have made it this far.

UIL 5A-DII



1st Quarter Friday at 1 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio GREGORY-PORTLAND BOERNE 0 0

UIL 4A-DI



1st Quarter Friday at 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Stadium in San Antonio CALALLEN LA VERNIA 0 0

UIL 4A-DII



1st Quarter Friday at 7 p.m. at Comalander Stadium in San Antonio SINTON WIMBERLEY 0 0

1st Quarter Friday at 6 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium ROCKPORT-FULTON CUERO 0 0

UIL 2A-DI



1st Quarter Friday at 7 p.m. at Port Lavaca Calhoun REFUGIO GANADO 0 0

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!