Defending Champion London baseball looks to run it back, facing Boyd for UIL 3A-DI State title

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — London and Calallen are the two baseball teams representing the Coastal Bend at the 2026 UIL State Championship. Both are looking to defend their titles.

The Pirates have put together a fantastic season, (33-7-1), all while having only 1 senior on their roster, Christian Olivares.

"I want to be a role model on how to play this game and I feel like a lot of things that I've helped with is that just how to go out there and compete every day," Olivares said. "I think I've helped a lot of people with approaches."

In the playoffs Olivares ranks top 15 in the state for total hits with 16 according to Texas High School Baseball. The USC signee is surrounded by a strong lineup including junior Miami commit Aiden Salinas. They'll look to keep their bats hot against Boyd junior pitcher Will McIntire who is committed to Division 1 baseball at Texas A&M.

Larissa Liska

After last season's State Championship run London graduated their senior pitchers, but the young guys have stepped up this spring.

"It's a lot different because last year I was mainly on the bench, but this year I get to contribute and lead this team," said London sophomore pitcher Elijah Acosta.

Larissa Liska

London has a deep pitching staff, and the keys to the Pirates success is having confidence in their defense.

"We have a very elite defense behind them," said London baseball head coach Albert Amaya. "Aiden Salinas is at shortstop. I feel like he's the best shortstop in the state. JJ Villegas at second, and then Dax Williams at first or at third Cristian Villegas, of course, Zach Tyrone in center, Max in our outfield. They do a great job of playing defense behind them. It gives our pitchers a lot of confidence."

Larissa Liska

The Pirates have advanced to the State Tournament for six straight seasons, playing for the title three times and winning it all in 2025 and 2022. Their next opponent Boyd won the championship in 2023.

"It means honestly so much to me because we really work so hard to be here," said London junior Max Carreon. "A lot of us we just want to do it for the city, the school and for everyone that's believed in us along the way."

The UIL 3A-DI baseball State Championship between London and Boyd (38-3) is set for Thursday at 4 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock. In Coastal Bend baseball history, only two programs have defended their title, Sinton in 1988 and 1989 and Robstown in 1991 and 1992.

Larissa Liska

Larissa Liska

Coastal Bend Baseball State Tournament History

Calallen - 2026, 2025 (State Champion), 2024 (State Runner-Up), 2011 (State Runner-Up), 2010 (State Runner-up), 2008 (State Champion), 2005 (State Champion), 2003 (State Semifinals), 2002 (State Runner-Up), 2000 (State Champion), 1999 (State Runner-Up), 1998 (State Runner-Up), 1996 (State Semifinals), 1995 (State Semifinals), 1993 (State Semifinals)

London - 2026, 2025 (State Champion), 2024 (State Semifinals), 2023 (State Semifinals), 2022 (State Champion), 2021 (State Runner-Up)

Orange Grove - 2025, 1994 (State Champion)

Sinton - 2023 (State Semifinals), 2022 (State Champion), 2021 (State Semifinals), 2017 (State Semifinals), 2014 (State Semifinals), 2007 (State Semifinals), 2003 (State Runner-up), 2002 (State Champion), 1999 (State Semifinals), 1989 (State Champion), 1988 (State Champion), 1975 (State Runner-up)

Incarnate Word Academy - 2019 (State Runner-Up), 2003 (State Semifinals), 2001 (State Semifinals), 2000 (State Semifinals), 1999 (State Semifinals), 1998 (State Runner-Up)

Veterans Memorial - 2018 (State Semifinals)

Moody - 2017 (State Semifinals), 2013 (State Runner-Up), 2009 (State Runner-Up), 2007 (State Champion), 2006 (State Semifinals), 2004 (State Champion), 2003 (State Semifinals), 2000 (State Runner-Up), 1997 (State Semifinals), 1995 (State Semifinals), 1994 (State Runner-Up) 1983 (State Runner-Up), 1978 (State Semifinals)

Banquete - 2016 (State Semifinals)

Bishop - 2015 (State Runner-Up)

Carroll - 2012 (State Semifinals), 2011 (State Semifinals), 2010 (State Champion), 1993 (State Semifinals), 1989 (State Runner-Up), 1972 (State Semifinals), 1962 (State Semifinals)

St. John Paul II - 2012 (TAPPS State Semifinals), 2011 (TAPPS State Champion), 2010 (TAPPS State Champion)

Robstown - 2011 (State Semifinals), 1992 (State Champion), 1991 (State Champion), 1990 (State Runner-Up), 1988 (State Semifinals), 1987 (State Semifinals)

Falfurrias - 2006 (State Runner-Up), 1993 (State Runner-Up), 1991 (State Champion)

Santa Gertrudis Academy - 1999 (State Runner-Up)

Freer - 1990 (State Champion)

Three Rivers - 1987 (State Semifinals)

Riviera Kaufer - 1986 (State Champion), 1985 (State Champion), 1982 (State Semifinals), 1979 (State Champion)

Odem - 1984 (State Champion)

Alice - 1970 (State Semifinals)

King - 1967 (State Champion)

Solomon Coles - 1965 (PVIL State Champion)

Corpus Christi Academy - 1957 (TCIL State Champion)

Miller - 1951