Dave Holmgreen stepping down as Beeville football head coach

BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville football head coach Dave Holmgreen will leave the Trojans after two seasons. He ends his term with a (3-17) record.
Holmgreen was hired by Beeville on June 3, 2024. He previously served for three years at Gregory-Portland as the offensive line and run game football coach and powerlifting head coach. He has also spent time at Buda-Hays, Odessa, San Angelo and Alice.
The news was first reported by Dave Campbell's Matt Stepp on X on Friday, Dec. 19 at 10:25 a.m.
