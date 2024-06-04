Beeville ISD promotes Vasquez to Athletic Director, names Holmgeen Football Head Coach

BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville Independent School District promoted Richard Vasquez to Athletic Director and named Dave Holmgreen the Football Head Coach on Monday.

"I've been fortunate enough to play and coach a number of professional athletes that I still keep in contact with today," Vasquez said.

Holmgreen previously served at Gregory-Portland as the Assistant Football Head Coach and Powerlifting Head Coach the past three years. He has also spent time at Buda-Hays, Odessa, San Angelo and Alice.

"We are excited for Coach Vasquez and Coach Holmgreen. Our search committee would like to thank the community for taking part in the survey and telling us what matters most," Travis Fanning, the Superintendent of schools, said.