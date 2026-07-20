Danny Green Basketball camp returns to Corpus Christi July 28, registration is open

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texa — If you're a San Antonio Spurs fan and want to see your youth boy or girl athlete train with a 3-time NBA Champion, the First Baptist Church on Ocean Drive is where you want them to be on July 28. Learning at the Danny Green Basketball Camp.

"I just want to welcome everybody to the camp in Corpus Christi that we're about to have coming up, and I want to give you the reasons why I came back," Green said. "You know, I thought it was important to touch all the southern cities of Texas, which I've done before in the past. Not just spread love to San Antonio, but visit Corpus Christi, Laredo, McAllen, cities like that because they're in dire need of the same attention."

The 2014 Spurs NBA Champion will return to Corpus Christi after hosting a Coastal Bend camp two years ago in 2024.

"Some of the things that I expect these kids to learn from me at camp are the fundamentals of basketball," Green said. "Learning how to pass, shoot and dribble. How to do the basics. Also get a chance to play with and against me at some point. Learn how to play defense, one of the most important things that a lot of people overlook. Then of course, the fundamentals of life. That's the biggest takeaway, is how to do things the right way."

Boys and girls going into first grade through senior year are eligible to sign up. The Future Rising Stars plan on capping off registration at around 120 to 130 kids.

"Can't wait to get down there and see these kids again. I haven't been there in a little while, but I love the city and they showed me a lot of love back," Green said. "I can't wait to be able to put on a nice good clinic and camp for these kids."

The Danny Green Basketball Camp is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church. Registration fees are $75 per athlete and are good for camp admission, a t-shirt, picture with Danny Green, group picture and 1 autographed item. To sign-up click here. If you'd like to help sponsor the camp or are inquiring for more information please contact Marco Hernandez at Booking@vivid-photographs.com.