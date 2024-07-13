3-time NBA Champion Danny Green hosts Ballin in the Bay camp

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3-time NBA champion Danny Green shared valuable advice to some young basketball players on Friday at his Ballin in the Bay basketball camp at Incarnate Word Academy in partnership with SWISH City.

"My dad instilled in me at a very young age to give back to my community. The communities that I call home," Danny Green, NBA Shooting Guard and 2014, 2019 and 2020 Champion, said. "For me I just want to give the kids an opportunity that I never got as a child. You know having a local professional or hometown hero to be able to come back and actually speak. I had to go other places to kind of find it, to try to find it and I still didn't get a chance to interact with NBA players."

Green played 15 years of professional basketball, winning championships in San Antonio (2014), Toronoto (2019) and Los Angeles (2020). He knows how important drills are to fine-tune the fundamentals. Green also challenged the kids to 5-on-5 games, where he joined them on the court, to test what they learned.

"I finally know how to shuffle and dribble, and now I know how to shoot," Aly Gilbert, Flour Bluff fifth grader, said.

67 Coastal Bend athletes had fun at the camp and improved their skills.

"It's easy for me. I can teach shooting all day, but obviously defense too. We're teaching defense, staying low, foot fires and you know quick feet. I had to teach them some shooting and some defense, but they obviously do the dribbling drills."

At the end of the day it's about creating interactions by also answering questions and signing autographs. Showing kids that even the pro's care about their future success.

"It's a good experience for all of the kids and the community," Diego Rodriguez, Ingleside junior, said. "Everybody came around to come show him some support."

Before coming to Corpus Christi Danny Green held a camp in San Antonio and then he ends his three camp series in Edinburg on Saturday from 1-5 p.m.