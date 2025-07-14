Corpus Christi FC Sharks name stays as team prepares for professional leap

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi FC will keep its Sharks name as the team transitions to the professional ranks of USL League One in 2026, following overwhelming community support.

As KRIS 6 News first reported, the United Soccer League awarded a League One franchise to Corpus Christi FC last October, establishing the first professional soccer team in the Texas Coastal Bend region.

The soccer club announced that 95% of fans and community members voted to retain the Sharks name, demonstrating strong local backing for the team's identity as it prepares to join the third tier of the U.S. soccer pyramid.

"We made a promise to let the people of Corpus Christi decide — because this is their team," Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo, Franchise Owner and President of Corpus Christi FC said. "This vote wasn't just about a name — it was about identity, tradition, and ownership. With a 95% vote to keep the Sharks, the message is clear: Corpus Christi believes in this club, and we're ready to take the next step together."

The club unveiled its official professional branding, including an updated crest, colors, and merchandise, during its final USL League Two home game on Saturday, July 12 at Cabaniss Field. Fans sported the team's red and navy colors to celebrate both the final home match of the USL2 season and the club's upcoming professional future.

Corpus Christi FC will begin play in USL League One in March 2026, marking a significant step forward for soccer in the Coastal Bend region.

