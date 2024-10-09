Corpus Christi awarded first professional soccer team in the Coastal Bend

The community will get the chance to decide the team name and colors

Home games will be played at the multi-sport complex currently being constructed on the city's west side.

The City of Corpus Christi has been awarded the first professional soccer team in the Coastal Bend.

The United Soccer League (USL) announced on Tuesday, Oct. 8 that Corpus Christi Professional Soccer will be joining USL One.

“That’s really exciting. I want to go to more soccer games,” Vincent Valbuena said.

“Soccer brings the family together,” Rebekah Thomas said.

Valbuena and Thomas, both avid soccer fans, heard the news Tuesday and began thinking how this announcement could change the city.

“Just like to see the growth, economic development and growth in culture, it’s very exciting. I think it’s just going to bring a more lively atmosphere to Corpus (Christi),” Valbuena said.

The Corpus Christi Futbol Club (CCFC) Sharkshave been playing in USL Two for the last few years after Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo founded the team. Sharks coach and Director of Coaching for CCFC Academy Manuel Iwabuchi said the Sharks, along with the community support that has followed, has laid the foundation for Tuesday's announcement.

He said it also feels like a reward for the excellent season CCFC just completed. The team won the Lone Star Division going 10 -1-1. They reached the quarterfinals of the USL Two Playoffs.

“It's going to provide a new perspective," Iwabuchi said. "I think one of the unique things about soccer is the passionate fan base that it brings. And, I know and I've seen it here in Corpus (Christi). It just hasn’t fully aligned just yet.”

Professional soccer in the United States takes the shape of a pyramid. It denotes the hierarchy of soccer development

CCFC's current league USL Two is considered a pre-professional league or semi-pro. USL Two is one step up from the base of the pyramid joined with the National Premier Soccer League and United Premier Soccer League.

Below that row is the base of the pyramid. That consists of amateur soccer leagues, as well as college leagues such as the NCAA, NJCAA, etc.

The Corpus Christi program will step up a level into the professional ranks. USL One is on the same level as MLS NextPro and the National Independent Soccer Association.

There are two more: the USL Championship League and the top tier Major League Soccer.

Moving into the professional ranks gives Iwabuchi hope for future growth.

"I think what this represents is what is kind of saying on this little board right here, "Where dreams become reality." I think that's what it's representing," Iwabuchi said.

"We got to start that campaign, bring Messi to Corpus (Christi),” Valbuena said.

USL One means more exposure for Corpus Christi. They’ll be team number 19 in USL One and all those other teams have large traveling fan bases. Director of Operations for CCFC Marissa Trevino said that's good for tourism dollars.

“We are looking at, when people buy tickets and they’re coming to Corpus (Christi), giving them some sort of coupon or deal to visit the other places in Corpus (Christi). We have our aquarium, we have our museums and we’re trying to bring all that together to bring up the revenue in Corpus (Christi),” Trevino said. "We work very closely with Visit Corpus Christi."

Coprus Christi could experience national exposure. USL One has a television deal in place with ESPN.

Trevino said this is Corpus Christi’s team. So, the community will be included in the planning for the inaugural season in 2026.

“We want the community to feel very much like this is Corpus (Christi), this is the Corpus (Christi) team. So, we are going to be putting out a survey for the city to name the team, for the city to pick the colors, for the city to help us just re-brand this professional team, so that Corpus (Christi) feels like it’s their own,” Trevino said.

Iwabuchi said his players from the USL Two squad were ecstatic to hear the news and get the opportunity.

“I played my youth development years here in Corpus (Christi) and as a player you always have the dream of going pro. I think in my time it was always going pro somewhere out of Corpus (Christi)," Iwabuchi said. "So, now to have an opportunity to have that dream and have it in your backyard, its just extremely exciting for the kid in me, but now for the kids that we serve as well.”

In December, KRIS 6 News reported about the $28.3 million multi-sports complex being built on Old Brownsville Road. That will serve as the home of Corpus Christi Professional Soccer.

Trevino said the youth fields at the multi-sport complex are expected to be complete around the end of fall this year. The 5,000-seat stadium will be completed in December 2025.

Iwabuchi said CCFC will participate in USL Two for the 2025 season. They also qualified for the U.S. Open Cup. It's a tournament that involves the semi-pro and professional leagues to compete for bragging rights over the entire country.

The plan is to play their first USL One season in 2026.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.