Coastal Bend boys basketball Regional Final playoffs 2026 highlights and scores

Drew Bishop
London beats Goliad in OT to advance to first State Semifinal in school history
22 Coastal Bend high school boys basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs. Now just 4 remain entering the regional finals.

Here are results and schedules from Regional Finals:

THURSDAY 3/5
UIL 3A-DI
London 68, Goliad 61 - FINAL/OT

FRIDAY 3/6
UIL 5A-DI
Veterans Memorial vs. Leander Glenn - Cuero High School, 6:30pm tipoff.

UIL 3A-DII

Aransas Pass vs. Poth - Goliad High School, 7pm tipoff

UIL 2A-DI

Port Aransas vs. Hearne - Navarro High School, 6:30pm tipoff

