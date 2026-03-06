Coastal Bend boys basketball Regional Final playoffs 2026 highlights and scores

22 Coastal Bend high school boys basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs. Now just 4 remain entering the regional finals.
Here are results and schedules from Regional Finals:
THURSDAY 3/5
UIL 3A-DI
London 68, Goliad 61 - FINAL/OT
London beats Goliad in OT to advance to first State Semifinal in school history
FRIDAY 3/6
UIL 5A-DI
Veterans Memorial vs. Leander Glenn - Cuero High School, 6:30pm tipoff.
UIL 3A-DII
Aransas Pass vs. Poth - Goliad High School, 7pm tipoff
UIL 2A-DI
Port Aransas vs. Hearne - Navarro High School, 6:30pm tipoff
