Coastal Bend boys basketball Regional Final playoffs 2026 highlights and scores

22 Coastal Bend high school boys basketball teams advanced to the Bi-District first round of UIL playoffs. Now just 4 remain entering the regional finals.

Here are results and schedules from Regional Finals:

THURSDAY 3/5

UIL 3A-DI

London 68, Goliad 61 - FINAL/OT

London beats Goliad in OT to advance to first State Semifinal in school history

FRIDAY 3/6

UIL 5A-DI

Veterans Memorial vs. Leander Glenn - Cuero High School, 6:30pm tipoff.

UIL 3A-DII

Aransas Pass vs. Poth - Goliad High School, 7pm tipoff

UIL 2A-DI

Port Aransas vs. Hearne - Navarro High School, 6:30pm tipoff

