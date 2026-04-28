Carroll softball one series win away from fourth straight UIL 5A-DII third round playoff appearance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 16 Coastal Bend high school softball teams punched their ticket to the UIL second round of playoffs, including Carroll. The Lady Tigers have advanced to the third round the past three seasons. This year's squad hopes to make a deeper playoff push.

"We want a different title this year," said Carroll senior shortstop Kaeleigh Mendez. "We want to go further obviously. Especially with the group of girls we have this year, I definitely feel like our connection and our chemistry us way stronger."

Carroll softball has cruised over the past two weeks finishing with four shut out victories, including two against Roma in the first round of playoffs. So what's been the keys to their success?

"Coming on to the field it's definitely our at-bats," Mendez said. "Once one of us gets going we all carry off of that and it's hard to stop us after that.">

Larissa Liska

"I feel like this team has so many bang bang plays," said Carroll senior third baseman and shortstop Talina Valdez. "Like honestly this team will go out and do their best at everything. Diving, double plays, pop ups and game winners. I just think this team has it all."

The Lady Tigers achieved their first goal of the season, winning at least a share of the District Championship for the first time since 2021. Carroll split with Veterans Memorial. It was a special moment for Islanders signee Mendez.

"It definitely means a lot," Mendez said. "Like these girls really mean so much to me, and definitely doing that for coach as well. It's been a while, but it's definitely been a memory."

Larissa Liska

Carroll enters the UIL 5A-DII second round of playoffs with 28 wins, 7 losses and 1 tie.

"The way we've been playing and focusing on the little things," said Carroll softball head coach Rosa "AJ" Caballero. "Just playing our game more and not worrying about every thing else going on. We know that as long as we're able to play our game then we have a shot."

Larissa Liska