Calallen's Connor Klostermann named 2026 week 11 Game Changer of the Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 4A-DI No. 4 Calallen Wildcats hold the longest active playoff appearance streak in Texas high school football. The Wildcats are entering their 42nd consecutive postseason after recently winning their fourth straight District Championship, holding off Miller 42-27. Senior quarterback Connor Klostermann scored 4 touchdowns, and that's why he's our Game Changer of the Week.

The road to Dallas starts now and Klostermann will do everything he can to help his team. Against Miller he completed 6 of 7 passes for 51 yards and 1 touchdown. Plus, he rushed 22 times for 168 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"You know Calallen football is always a run heavy," Klostermann said. "Coach (Charlie) Reeve came in and kind of added a little bit of pass and it just fits me as a player."

Larissa Liska

There's a lot to like about Klostermann. He's 6-foot-3, athletic for his size, loves to be physical and he's got a 5.02 GPA.

"You know just his toughness and leadership on top of that I think makes him a very marketable player," said Calallen football head coach Charlie Reeve.

The journey this season has not been easy for Klostermann. He's had to battle back from some injuries.

"Yeah I missed three games," Klostermann said. "You know it was hard to see my boys play out there. It felt good to come back and play with my brothers."

Larissa Liska

"He does take a lot of hits and especially last game. I thought it was a really gutsy performance by him and kind of fighting through some injuries. He really came up big when we needed him."

Through 7 games this fall, Klostermann has thrown 8 touchdown passes and rushed for 10 more. Plus, he's got over 1,100 yards of total offense. He gives a lot of credit to his linemen.

"Relentless. They don't give up," Klostermann said. "Like each play over and over and over again. They're physical, big guys."

That kind of effort won Calallen the District Championship and could possibly carry them to their ultimate goal.

"Really proud of our kids, but now it's a new season," Reeve said. "Every week you're fighting to stay alive."

No. 4 Calallen will host Hidalgo on Friday at 7 p.m. at Phil Danaher Stadium. The Wildcats are 9-1 on the season, while Hidalgo has only won one game.

The last time Calallen football played for a State Championship was in 2016 when they finished State Runner-Up. That's why this year's team motto is 'One Goal'. That one goal is to bring home the State title.

Larissa Liska

Coastal Bend UIL Football State Championship Game History



Refugio (2022 State Runner-Up, 2019 State Champion , 2017 State Runner-Up, 2016 State Champion , 2015 State Runner-Up, 2013 State Runner-Up, 2011 State Champion , 1987 State Runner-Up, 1982 State Champion , 1970 State Co-Champion , 1968 State Runner-Up)

, 2017 State Runner-Up, , 2015 State Runner-Up, 2013 State Runner-Up, , 1987 State Runner-Up, , , 1968 State Runner-Up) Calallen (2016 State Runner-Up, 2005 State Runner-Up)

Sinton (2001 State Runner-Up)

Mathis (1999 State Runner-Up)

Ingleside (1964 State Runner-Up, 1962 State Runner-Up)

Ben Bolt (1976 State Runner-Up)

Gregory-Portland (1971 State Runner-Up)

George West (1963 State Runner-Up)

Miller (1963 State Runner-Up, 1938 State Champion (Corpus Christi High School) , 1935 State Runner-Up)

, 1935 State Runner-Up) Solomon Coles ( 1960 State Champion , 1952 State Runner-Up, 1948 State Champion , 1947 State Runner-Up)

, 1952 State Runner-Up, , 1947 State Runner-Up) Ray ( 1959 State Champion , 1956 State Runner-Up)

, 1956 State Runner-Up) H.M. King (1958 State Runner-Up)

Thank you to Thomas J. Henry for supporting Coastal Bend athletes.