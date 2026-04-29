Bishop longtime girls basketball head coach Sherry Luna announces retirement

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop girls basketball head coach Sherry Luna announced her retirement after 20 years in Bishop and 31 years in education. She ends her coaching career with an impressive 487 career wins.

KRIS 6 Bishop girls basketball head coach Sherry Luna celebrates a huge 72-14 victory over Calallen in her first game back at the helm. Luna's husband, Bishop athletic director George Luna, recently passed away, so she served on the bench until it was time to return. (Jan. 17, 2024)

Luna was a star basketball player for Bishop in the 1990’s and since then has coached the Bishop girls basketball team to three State tournament appearances (2021, 2022, 2026), 6 regional tournament appearances in the last 5 years, 19 playoffs, 12 district titles and 67 consecutive district wins.

Larissa Liska

During the 2026 season Luna and the Lady Badgers fell to Hitchcock in the UIL 3A-DI State Semifinal 63-49. This was Luna's message to the team after the game.

"These seniors have been through a lot of tough times in my life, you know, they were here though," Luna said. "When I was at rock bottom, when I was struggling to come to work, but they were the reasons why I came to work and I pushed through. They are leaders on the floor, they are leaders in the classroom and they're leaders in the community."

Larissa Liska