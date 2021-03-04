Bishop Lady Badgers going to state for first time in school history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bishop Lady Badgers have advanced to the girls basketball state tournament for the first time in school history.

It is also extra special for longtime coach Sherry Luna. She was a star player for Bishop in the 1990's and here she is leading her alma mater to the state semi-finals.

'It has been my ultimate goal to get to the state tournament because as a young girl I would attend the tournament and sitting in the stands watching the games and always thought I wanted to play there," said Luna. "Now I get to coach these eleven girls at the state tournament is a dream come true."

This is a young team, no seniors and most of the players have been together since middle school so team chemistry has been a a big key to their success.

"It honestly feels so amazing especially being a part of something we have been working on for a long time," said Bishop post Katie Winters. "We have been working for this since the sixth grade and here we are going to state."

The Lady Badgers will play Fairfield in the class 3A semi-final Saturday at 2pm at The Del Mar Fieldhouse in Houston.

KRIS 6 Sports will have your game coverage.