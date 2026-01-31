Belmontes returns, Delgado is (8-1), pro boxers ready for Gulf Coast Glory

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Professional boxers have arrived in the Coastal Bend for the Beatdown in Robstown, chasing Gulf Coast Glory.

Weigh-ins highlighted all eight bouts, featuring Jerry "The Corpus Christi Kid" Belmontes against Ousmane Sylla from Arkansas. After 10 years Belmontes is coming out of retirement for one fight only. One reason is because his son wanted to see him in action.

"My weight has been dropping really good and everything," Belmontes said. "I've been training really good and I feel ready. I'm excited the weight-ins are done and I'm just motivated to win."

Larissa Liska

"King Julian" Delgado brings an 8-1 record. He'll face Amarillo's Ezequiel Duran. Delgado has won his last four fights, 1 each in the last four months. The King grad is ready and comfortable with the pressure.

"Coming into this fight I'm a lot more seasoned and just traditional, textbook, fundamental boxing," Delgado said.

Larissa Liska

Doors open at the Robstown fairgrounds on Saturday at 5 p.m. with the first fight at 6 p.m.