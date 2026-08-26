Alice ISD's new Memorial Stadium not ready, football opener Aug. 28 moves to Beeville

ALICE, Texas — Alice ISD's original plan was to kick off their 2026 football season opener of their new Memorial Stadium on Friday, Aug. 28. The school district announced that the stadium will not be ready, and the opener will be played in Beeville.

"We have worked diligently for the last 18 months to play our first game of the 2026 football season at our new Alice Memorial Stadium," said Alice Superintendent Anysia Trevino. "Unfortunately, we have just been informed that the stadium is not ready. The final railings will not be complete and we want to ensure all are safe and able to enjoy the game."

Larissa Liska

Ticket sales will be reimbursed through Hometown Ticketing. The opener now at Beeville starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the Friday night game at Beeville will be sold online.

"We appreciate our fans - our community - our partners and everyone who is looking forward to our first home game on September 11, 2026," Trevino wrote in the press release.