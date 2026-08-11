Alice rallies around new Memorial Stadium, new belief and new UIL 4A-DI District 16

ALICE, Texas — As you see on the Alice practice field scoreboard it's the start to the 2026 high school football season. The Coyotes, like they do every year Friday going into Saturday, held their midnight practice. UIL's first official day of full pads. Last year Alice struggled going (1-9).

"Let's just be honest, but I really sincerely and truly believe tough times make tough people," said Alice football head coach J.R. Castellano.

Larissa Liska

This year's Coyotes have the energy to make a playoff run.

"Everybody gets excited on Christmas Eve. You know you get to open presents on Christmas day," Castellano said. "Well our Christmas is when we get to put full pads on you know."

Larissa Liska

Alice's final record last season was a bit of a shocker, especially after winning the district championship the previous two seasons under head coach J.R. Castellano. The Coyotes return about 5 starters each on offense and defense, so with a young team they're hungry and not looking back at last season.

"We're real deep in our skill positions," Castellano. "We've got a lot of numbers out here. We've got about 150 kids out here for a UIL 4A-DI school. We're probably going to be able to platoon (train for one position), which opens up for a lot of different things offensively and defensively"

Alice senior Maddex Carrillo returns, paving the way as a free safety and tailback. He's confident in their abilities on offense.

"You know just quick and fast," Carrillo said. "We know we're not the biggest guys, probably not the fastest or the strongest. We know if we execute on the offensive levels from the line all the way to the backs we know we'll be alright."

Larissa Liska

Mando Perez is also a two-way guy playing on the offensive line and linebacker. Both Perez and Carrillo are the Coyotes top three returning tacklers.

"The heart of the defense is for sure the linebackers and safeties right now," Perez said. "Most returners. I'm just making my calls, making sure they're in the right position every single play and just working to the best of our ability."

The positivity is high all around. Alice is projected to finish with a playoff spot in UIL 4A-DI District 16, competing against valley opponents. Plus, they've got a new place to play.

"The history of here just speaks for itself," Castellano. "Brand new stadium that we're opening up, so who doesn't love that stuff."

Alice kicks off their season at home on Friday Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. hosting the Beeville Trojans. Castellano tells KRIS 6 Sports Anchor Larissa Liska that the stadium will be ready for kickoff.

"I think just when you have a stadium for 77 years and that's all you know, it's just the excitement of something new," Castellano said.

Alice's new Memorial Stadium nearly ready for kickoff, upgrade after 77 years

The original Memorial Stadium was built in 1947. Now Alice is building a state of the art entrance to a stadium that holds just under 4,300 home seating and over 1,800 on the away side. Premium seating for 1,300 home fans are already sold out. Head coach J.R. Castellano is excited to provide student-athletes with a high-quality arena.

"Being able to go into a new facility, being able to go dress over there, experience what a lot of other schools have experienced with new stadiums and come out the the Friday night lights to a new stadium," Castellano said. "Just all of that is going to be pretty special for our kids."

Larissa Liska

Some of the features include 3 concessions, a gear shop, pressbox, video scoreboard, turf field and a modernized slap board that holds a tradition in Alice. Plus a new field house that includes a locker room, film room and Hall of Honor.

"I love the entire stadium and everything that is going to be in it," said Alice strength and conditioning coach Tinker Villarreal. "From the scoreboard, from the dressing room to the new turf. Alice, America is just an amazing community and they have been needing an update to that old stadium for so long and I'm just happy for this community."

Larissa Liska

If you ask any of the players, they would agree with Alice senior Maddex Carrillo.

"Just it being new honestly," Carrillo said. "Just having the turf and just bigger stands and have the fans there. Paying back the community as much as we can."

"Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m.," Carrillo said. "We're going to be playing in that stadium."

Larissa Liska