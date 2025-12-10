4 West Oso improves to (12-1) holding off Victoria East 44-43

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 3A No. 4 West Oso Lady Bears (12-1) held off 5A Victoria East 44-43 in a non-district game on Tuesday at home. West Oso has started the 2025-26 season off strong, which is impressive after graduating eight seniors last spring and falling in the State Semifinal.

Larissa Liska

"Honestly I feel like there were big shoes to fill, but all of my teammates they've been doing their roles," said Shaw. "They already know what the routine is with (Coach Quincy) Sims, they know how he is and what he expects. It's nothing new to them. They just had to come in and fill it up."

Shaw led the Lady Bears alongside her teammate Khiana Johnson with 12 points.