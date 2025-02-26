West Oso's historic season falls short in UIL State Semifinal girls basketball

HOUSTON, Texas — No. 7 West Oso (31-6) girls basketball's historic season ended in the UIL 3A-DI State Semifinals. The Lady Bears fell to Fairfield 61-56 in a back-and-forth battle on Tuesday at the Delmar-Tusa Sports Complex in Houston.

“It’s something that you, it’s a once in a lifetime feeling honestly," said West Oso senior and St. Edward's signee Jae'La Hicks. "Knowing that it could be your last game you’re pushing as hard as you can.”

West Oso girls basketball graduates eight seniors after this season. A special team for head coach Quincy Sims who graduated from West Oso in 1996. As a player and coach this is the farthest his team had ever made it in playoffs.

“With this group it’s amazing because as they came in as eighth graders and fought all the way through they made names for themselves,” Sims.

Hicks scored 9 points, Milauni Williams hit 6 of her 10 points in the fourth quarter and Malaigha Sweats led the Lady Bears with 16 points. Sweats has signed to play college basketball with Huston-Tillotson University.

“You know the battles we faced on the court or off the court we still come together when it’s time to play," Sweats said. "We still lift each other up, we still love each other no matter what and that we’re always there on and off the court for each other. That’s the best thing to have because a lot of teams don’t have that, but we do.”